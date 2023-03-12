Pure Imagination Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Ziggy Marley, Lucinda Williams, Capital Cities, Allison Russell And More

Home News Roy Lott March 12th, 2023 - 6:30 PM

The female-curated festival lineup Pure Imagination has announced its 2023 lineup. Ziggy Marley, Lucinda Williams and her band, Grammy winner Allison Russell, beloved Southern hip-hop group Nappy Roots and Grammy nominee Brandy Clark will be playing the one-day festival. Alternative radio favorites Capital Cities, as well as Jared James Nichols, The Brummies, Johan Glidden, and Ponderosa Grove will also be playing. The festival will take place at Watson Lake in Prescott, Arizona on May 20. The grounds offer festival-goers miles of hiking trails, on-site lawn games and frisbee golf, twenty food trucks, as well as kayaking. Tickets for the festival are on sale now, with tickets starting at $85.

Festival performer Lucinda Williams recently performed at the Outlaw Country Cruise alongside Steve Earle & The Dukes, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Old 97’s, Kathleen Edwards, Carlene Carter, Elizabeth Cook and The Waco Brothers to name a few. Brandy Clark will be playing the insanely stacked Bourbon and Beyond Festival alongside Bruno Mars, Brandi Carlile and The Black Keys. Allison Russell recently played at the 36th annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert alongside Laurie Anderson, Gogol Bordello, the Patti Smith Band and the Philip Glass Ensemble.