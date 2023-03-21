Nelsonville Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Big Thief, Kurt Vile, Lucinda Williams and More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 21st, 2023 - 6:23 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to stereogum.com today Ohio’s Nelsonville Music Festival have announce this years lineup which feature headlining performances from Big Thief, Kurt Vile, Lucinda Williams and more. The event starts on July 21-23 at Snow Fork Event Center.

Also performing will be the acts Alex G, Alvvays, Margo Price, Sierra Ferrell, Andy Shauf, Shannon & The Clams, Altin Gun, Courtney Marie Andrews, Michael Hurley, Lido Pimlenta, Geese, MJ Lenderman, Nick Shoulders and more.

Jake Xerxes, Jupiter & Okwess, Rose City Band, Meridian Brothers, John R. Miller, Florry, Charlotte Cornfield, Free Range, Wild Pink, Pearla, Greg Freeman, The Laughing Chimes, Toecutter, Megan Bee and Weedghost will be performing as well.

According to the website The Nelsonville Music Festival strives to have a positive impact on the community and environment. They are a zero waste event which diverts over 92% of the waste created at the festival from the landfill in 2018 with recycling and composting. All kids 12 and under are free to join the festival.

All festival proceeds benefit arts education in Southeastern Ohio which every ticket purchased helps to brighten the lives of children with limited access to educational resources.

For more information visit nelsonvillefest.org