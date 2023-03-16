Margo Price Teams Up with Sierra Ferrell for New Acoustic Version of “Change of Heart”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 16th, 2023 - 5:51 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Today artist Margo Price announced she has joined forces with artist Sierra Ferrell to release a brand new rendition of her Strays standout “Change of Heart,” which recently reigned number on for 14 consecutive weeks on the Americana chart.

The single is the first-ever collaboration between two of Nashville’s most well-known singers and songwriters, who together transformed “Change of Heart” from a eruption of psych rock into stripped-black version that has amazing vocals, acoustic guitar and haunting notes from the fiddle.

In the press release Price describes what it was like to be collaborating with Ferrell.

“I’m real excited to share this stripped down take on ‘Change of Heart’ featuring Sierra Ferrell. Sierra is one of my favorite new voices in music and I loved getting to work with her on this acoustic version of the song.”

The musician adds, “I love to lift up other women in the genre when I see somebody putting out great art. There is room for everyone.” .

This week Price heads to Texas to discuss Strays and her memoir Maybe We’ll Make It during a keynote conversation at SXSW.