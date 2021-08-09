Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Postpones Spoken Word Tour After Household Member is Diagnosed with COVID-19

Home News Alison Alber August 9th, 2021 - 2:47 PM

Iron Maiden’s singer and frontman Bruce Dickinson announced he would postpone his upcoming and final dates of his spoken word tour. The decision came after one of Dickinson’s immediate household member has been tested positive for COVID-19. The singer himself has tested negative, according to Consequence, but due to the UK’s COVID-19 rules, he has to isolate for ten days.

The singer announced the postponement of his tour via Iron Maiden’s social media. The statement says that “He is understandably very upset that he won’t see you all for these final two shows, but the safety and well-being of the fans, as well as the crew and venue-staff, obviously comes first.” The last two performances on August 9th and 10th are set to be rescheduled, and fans should hold on to their tickets.

Dickinson’s spoken word tour featured multiple insides into the singer’s life, like anecdotes, photos, videos and a satirical monologue by the singer. The second part of the performance is a “Ask Me Anything” (or AMA) like question and answer with the audience members.

In June, the singer made headlines by expressing his frustration about the difficulty UK-based bands face when they need to travel to Europe. Dickinson, who voted for and supported Brexit, seemed to be mostly annoyed that Europe requires bands from outside of Europe to provide a work visa.

Dickinson’s band Iron Maiden has recently announced their new album, Senjutsu, which is coming out on September 3rd this year. It is the band’s 17th studio album. The band has previously shared one song off the album, “The Writing On The Wall.” The album is said to be east-inspired, which is not far-fetched given the Japanese title of the album and the cover art featuring the icon mascot, Eddie, as a samurai.