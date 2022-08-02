Wolfsbane Guitarist Jason ‘Jase’ Edwards Diagnosed With Bone Marrow Cancer

Home News Skyy Rincon August 2nd, 2022 - 2:00 PM

English rock band Wolfsbane has been on the road this summer, this has not been an easy feat for guitarist Jason ‘Jase’ Edwards who has been performing with a fractured vertebrae. The band was stumped given that Edwards had not suffered any injury, now, however, they have an answer.

According to Blabbermouth, in a statement posted to their social media page on August 1, the band revealed that Edwards has recently been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a bone marrow cancer that is currently incurable but fortunately treatable. They went on to say that he is currently undergoing his first cycle of chemotherapy and that he will most likely be having a stem cell transplant in a few months.

“As you all know, Jase played the Genius Tour with a fractured vertebrae. We actually found out in the van on the way up to Edinburgh! With no impact or injury, he’s been having tests to ascertain the cause,” The statement continued, “It is with deep regret we have to inform you that Jase has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma. This is a bone marrow cancer that there is currently no cure for. It is however treatable.”

The band went on to say that he is doing well and that he is looking forward to getting back into the studio. Fans in the comments wished him well and offered their support. Wolfsbane just released their latest album Genius back in June via their own label Wolfsbane HMS.