Toad The Wet Sprocket Announce “All You Want” 2023 Tour Dates

Today rock band Toad The Wet Sprocket have announce the All You Want Tour which will take them to cities across the country to reconnect with their fans and share the music. The band consists of founding members Glen Phillips, Todd Nichols and Dean Dinning. Throughout their career, Toad The Wet Sprocket has remained committed to creating music that is both meaningful and accessible.

The band will be stopping in Del Mar, Santa Fe, Dallas, Charleston, Boston, Hartford, Cincinnati and Kent before ending things in Novato.

The band’s songs are filled with introspective lyrics and catchy melodies that have resonated with fans for decades. As part of the upcoming tour, audiences can expect to hear classic hits as well as deep cut favorites from the band’s extensive catalog.

Toad the Wet Sprocket first gained attention in the late 1980s with their debut album, Bread and Circus and their sophomore release, Pale, was recorded independently in 1989. The third studio album Fear followed in 1991 and it included the band’s multi-format iconic hit singles “All I Want” and “Walk on the Ocean”, which was certified RIAA Platinum.

In 1994 the band released Dulcinea which included songs “Something’s Always Wrong,” and “Fall Down,” both staples at alternative and mainstream radio, that helped Toad to earn their second RIAA certified Platinum Album and make the band a household name.

In 1995 Toad released In Light Syrup, a collection of rarities that included the hit “Good Intentions”, which was featured on the Platinum-selling Friends soundtrack.

The band took a break in the late 1990s, with the members pursuing solo projects. However, they reunited in 2006 and have continued to perform together ever since. In 2013, Toad released their first album in 16 years, New Constellation, which was funded by their fans as one of the most successful music Kickstarter campaigns in history.

The album includes fan-favorite tracks “The Moment”, “California Wasted” and “Enough” that showcase the band’s growth and versatility. The album received critical acclaim and was followed by a successful tour.

Toad’s most recent studio album Starting Now marked a return for the band with its catchy melodies, introspective lyrics and signature harmonies.

The album well received and showcased Toad’s signature sound while also exploring new sonic territories. Songs like “Transient Whales”, “Starting Now” and “Hold On” serve as core performance tracks at live shows and as fan favorites.