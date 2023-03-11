Chromeo Release Groovy First New Single Since 2018 “Words With You”

Home News Gracie Chunes March 11th, 2023 - 11:50 AM

Electro-funk duo Chromeo have released their newest single, “Words With You.” This is the duo’s first release in nearly 5 years. Check out the lyric video below.

“Words With You” was written and produced by David “Dave 1” Macklovitch and Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel and mixed by legendary New York producer Morgan Geist. In a statement, Macklovitch shared “So it’s a statement: a mix of new and familiar. The new: the horn section and live instruments, played throughout, from the drums to the bass to our array of synths. The familiar: the groove and the tone, two signature things that we’ve been honing for almost 20 years now. The idea was to come out with something that felt sophisticated and slick, with just enough swagger and wit to make you smile. It’s a balancing act we put a lot of thought into…with hopes that it never ever shows. So come over and lend an ear…we’d like to have a word with you.”

In the years Chromeo weren’t releasing music, in 2020 specifically, the duo initiated a slew of funding drives following the year’s historically challenging events. They created a spur-of-the-moment, lockdown-inspired EP Quarantine Casanova that raised over $150,000 in proceeds donated to Know Your Rights Camp for COVID relief in POC communities. They then followed up in 2021 with a career-spanning live album, Date Night: Chromeo Live!, which raised over $50,000 for the Touring Professionals Alliance.

The duo also created Juliet Records, their own record label and produced for artists such as Omar Apollo, Blu DeTiger and Ric Wilson. The duo will be making their fifth appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next month.

Stream “Words With You” here.