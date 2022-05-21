Chromeo & Blu DeTiger Share Collaborative New Singles “Blutooth” And “enough 4 u”

Home News Abigail Lee May 21st, 2022 - 1:28 PM

Funk duo Chromeo teamed up with new pop star Blu DeTiger on their two new songs “Blutooth” and “enough 4 you,” both released May 20, 2022. Both are sonically playful additions to the collaborators’ discographies. DeTiger and Chromeo mesh and make room for each others’ characteristic sounds.

While the message and tone of the singles differ, “Blutooth” and “enough 4 you” almost seem to respond to one another, one song reflecting on the joys of a blossoming love while the other describes the tired end of something. Both could be interpreted as relating to a relationship with a person. When listening to them together, it makes sense that they would be released as joint singles rather than separately.

Listen to the songs here:

In the chorus of “Blutooth,” DeTiger sings, “Take a day, we can go for a ride if you want to/You could take me away on the roof of your Subaru/Low-key turn it up, night club on the bluetooth/Yeah, I want you.” The image of night drives and Subaru’s are endearing, youthful and fun. It’s almost whimsical.

While adopting a similar funky sound, “enough 4 you” describes a less comfortable phase, one where DeTiger says, “I’m always on, can’t take a break/Wake up early, running late…/There’s gotta be a better way.”

Blu DeTiger and Chromeo lean into the bass’ addition to these songs, following the trend of letting the bass’ sound lead the way.

Chromeo’s P-Thugg, whose real name is Patrick Gemayel, describes the role the bass plays in funk: “Bass is the backbone of funk music… We grew up idolizing everyone from Larry Graham to Meshell Ndegeocello. That’s what we see in Blu and that’s what we wanted to bring out of her.”

Chromeo seem to have taken on a mentor-like role when working with DeTiger, who has followed their work for years. “I’ve been a fan of Chromeo for as long as I could remember,” she says. “Growing up I would go to every Chromeo show in New York. I have always admired their musicianship and taste, both musically and aesthetically. They’re the experts of cool (I call them the ‘cool police’). It’s all vibes. Constantly. They’re so detailed and they listen so deeply. It really is a dream collaboration of mine.”

DeTiger has a busy year ahead, including her upcoming June appearance at the Governors Ball and her supporting act on Bleachers’ spring 2022 tour.

Chromeo have an interesting year ahead as well, having also released other music including “J. A. M. (Just A Minute)” with Cory Wong in April. Before then, in December 2021, they also shared “Real Breezy.” Both releases follow their 2020 EP Quarantine Casanova.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado