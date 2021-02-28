Chai Share Dreamy New Single “Maybe Chocolate Chips” Featuring Ric Wilson

Home News Caroline Fisher February 28th, 2021 - 8:29 PM

Japanese rock quartet, CHAI has released their new single “Maybe Chocolate Chips” featuring Chicago rapper Ric Wilson, along with an accompanying music video. The all-female group has an album set to be released May 21, 2021 via Sub Pop titled WINK.

Bassist and lyricist of the group YUUKI, explains how, “A lot of things happen as we age and with that for me, is new moles!” The group seeks to spread the message of embracing and celebrating things that make you “an original” with “Maybe Chocolate Chips.” “I love them! My moles are like the chocolate chips on a cookie, the more you have, the happier you become!”

Wilson describes the track by calling it “a song about loving yourself and understanding you’re beautiful no matter what oppressive societal norms tell you are beautiful.” He says that he’s “super in love with this new song with CHAI.”

Watch the video for “Maybe Chocolate Chips” here:

Laidback and humorous, the track accompanies a playful collage-style animated music video featuring the artists dancing and having fun while performing the song. CHAI calls the style of the video, “something we’d never done before.” Dreamy synths and mellow bass provides a perfect canvas for the uplifting lyrics. The chill and lighthearted “self-love song” about YUUKI’s moles, finds Wilson rapping lyrics like “they can’t define you with beauty myths.”

Fans can expect to hear more of this introspective, understated side of CHAI on their upcoming album, as they pull from their R&B and hip-hop influences.

This upcoming album follows the release of their 2019 album, PINK. The group has made appearances at Primavera Sound and Pitchfork Music Festival, as well as touring with pillars of the indie-rock scene like Mac Demarco and Whitney.

WINK will be the first album from the band that features contributions from outside producers, featuring artists like Wilson, Mndsgn and YMCK.