Chromeo & Cory Wong Share Collaborative New Song And Live Performance Video “J. A. M. (Just A Minute)”

Anaya Bufkin April 24th, 2022 - 6:35 PM

Canadian electro-funk Chromeo (consisting of David Macklovitch and Patrick Gemayel) and Grammy-nominated guitarist and songwriter Cory Wong have teamed up for a new song, “J. A. M. [Just A Minute]” accompanied by a live performance video. The official live performance video was featured earlier this week in the latest episode of Wong’s online musical variety series, Cory and the Wongnotes, and it is now streaming on YouTube.

“J. A. M. [Just A Minute]” featuring Chromeo is Wong’s latest collaborative project from Wong’s upcoming new album, POWER STATION. The album will be released this Friday, April 29. Pre-saves, as well as a limited edition 12″ Double Black Vinyl (33 rpm) edition, are available to pre-order now.

Wong’s bassline, Macklovitch’s low, cool vocals and Gemayel’s talkbox that repeats, “just a minute!” are certainly a match made in heaven. Between Chrome’s electro-funk single “Real Breezy” and Wong’s background in jazz and funk, these three artists certainly aren’t new to this type of groove. The horns, including saxophones, trumpets and the trombone, on the song also help with the funky groove that makes the song electrifying and vibrant. Fans and listeners get the chance to see the magic happen in the studio while watching the live performance video. It’s amazing to watch all of the instruments work together to create such a hit song. As told by their light dancing, even Wong and the horn players knew they had a hit on their hands. Listen and watch down below!

The song is available on streaming services, including YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music. It’s also available to purchase on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado