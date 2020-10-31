Chromeo Get Flattened Out in New Video for “Clorox Wipe”

Home News Krista Marple October 31st, 2020 - 9:18 AM

Chromeo recently released a unique new music video for their song “Clorox Wipe,” which was featured on their EP Quarantine Casanova. The recent EP features five tracks that were written and recorded during the COVID-19 quarantine lockdown.

The music video gives a very uncanny representation of David Macklovitch and Patrick Gemayel, members of Chromeo. While the video starts off as Macklovitch and Gemayel in a completely normal state, it quickly transitions them to as clorox wipe thin characters after using a wipe to clean a guitar.

“It’s sort of an allegory for everything that’s been flattened since the beginning of the pandemic. Human interactions, our sense of time, our experience of space. As we’re all confined to our screens, it’s all become two dimensional,” said Macklovitch according to a press release.

The proceeds from Chromeo’s quarantine EP, which turned out to be $50,000, benefitted Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund. The charity supports the Black Lives Matter movement and brings attention to how people of color were affected by the pandemic.

Before Quarantine Casanova, Chromeo hadn’t released music since 2018. Their last album, Head Over Heels, was a showcase of what “pop” music is. The tracks on the album consisted of what Chromeo is known for: funkadelic beats, unique instrumental and light-hearted fun in their music.

“Right now, between the COVID uptick and the election, everyone’s an anxious mess. As artists with a platform, it was our duty to raise awareness around the communities most affected by the virus. As purveyors of funky music, it’s also our duty to provide some levity, to life people’s spirits. We hope this video can help,” said Gemayel in a press release.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna