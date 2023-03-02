Sparks Share New Single “The Girl is Crying In Her Latte”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 2nd, 2023 - 6:06 PM

According to stereogum.com today pop and rock duo Sparks have announced they have released the single “The Girl is Crying In Her Latte” from their upcoming album The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte which will be released on May 26. Brothers Ron and Russell Mael have described the album “as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then, or for that matter, anytime throughout our career.”

The music video for “The Girl is Crying In Her Latte” will not premiere til tomorrow but in the article Sparks discuss their excitement about working with actress Cate Blanchett.

“We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the César Awards last year, little knowing that a year later, one of the great actors of our time (and a splendid person!) would graciously consent to lending her bootie-shaking skills to the first video from our new album.”

The duo adds with “Dreams really do come true. We will sleep well tonight knowing that forever we can say we co-starred in a film with Cate Blanchett!”

According to faroutmagazine.co.uk ‘The Girl is Crying in Her Latte” matches Sparks’s history of atypical art rock. No one knows why the girl is crying in her coffee but based from the lyrics Sparks’s only concern is having a musical connecting with the girl.