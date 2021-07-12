Sparks Announces Early 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Alison Alber July 12th, 2021 - 1:39 PM

The pop duo formed by the brothers Russel and Ron Mae has announced their 2022 tour dates. The tour will start in Los Angeles on February 7th and 8th at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Both dates are already sold out. The tour will end in Toronto, ON, on April 2nd. Yesterday the band shared their new video to “So We May Started,” featuring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The duo dropped their album 25th studio album, A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, last year.

In June, the band was part of the documentary Spark Brothers by Edgar Wright. But this won’t be the only time the band is involved with the big screen, according to deadline.com. The musical Annette will feature music by Sparks and is set to be released in theaters on August 6th and will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime starting August 20th. The previously released video for “So We May Started” is meant as an appetizer for the upcoming musical. The musical was also entered to the famous Cannes Festival in France.

Check out the tour dates below:

Sparks Tour Dates 2022:

02/07 – 08 – Los Angeles, CA – Walt Disney Concert Hall

03/11 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield Theatre

03/13 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

03/14 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

03/15 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

03/18 – St. Paul, MN – Fitzgerald Theatre

03/19 – Chicago, IL – Copernicus Center

03/21 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

03/22 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

03/24 – Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival*

03/25 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

03/26 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

03/28 – New York, NY – The Town Hall

03/30 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Shubert Theatre

04/01 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/02 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre