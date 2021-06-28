Sparks Shares New Single “We Love Each Other So Much” Featuring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 28th, 2021 - 9:44 PM

Los Angeles glam-pop act Sparks shared a new single named “We Love Each Other So Much,” featuring vocals from Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. It was recorded as part of the soundtrack for Annette, an upcoming Leos Carax film that’s set for 2021 release.

The song is definitely suited for a theatrical experience. Strings rise ebb and flow dramatically while Driver and Cotillard sing the name of the song hauntingly. It goes through several phases, with drums coming in at one point before dropping out to hanging piano chords, then reprising the strings from the beginning.

It follows a lead single named “So May We Start,” featuring the same leads as well as Simon Helberg and a collection of backing vocalists. That single appears to be the opening musical number from the film, while “We Love Each Other So Much” appears to be a more tender moment later on.

The musical was inspired by Sparks’ music, rather than the other way around. “Initially, we conceived Annette as another Sparks album,” the pop duo states. “Yet this time it would be a narrative story that would consist of three main characters, a small enough ensemble that would allow us to also present the ‘opera’ live on tour… The music, story and album were finished and ready to go, which is where the story takes a huge detour. After meeting Leos at Cannes, we felt a real kinship, so we thought we would send him Annette, not expecting anything other than to show him what Sparks was currently up to. And lo and behold, he said he really liked the album and would like to consider it as his next project. We were happily surprised and elated at his reaction. As fans of Leos’ films, to now realize that he would be directing a film of ours was beyond our dreams.”

They added via YouTube, “The characters live and breathe through the sensibility, tone, and lyrics of the music. In Annette, we set out to have virtually all the dialogue sung. It was a huge challenge, but one we are extremely proud of.“

Carax also released a statement on his decision to make a film based on Sparks’ music. “I discovered Sparks when I was about 14 – I stole a copy of Propaganda from an underground shop at La Défense because I liked the cover,” He said. “Not long after that I saw them live at the Olympia in Paris. Propaganda and their next album, Indiscreet, have been part of my life ever since. Their tracks are among the most joyous songs I know (although they’re poignant too, in places). For me, Sparks’ music is like a childhood home, but one free of ghosts. Without them, I don’t think I’d ever have done something I’d dreamt of doing ever since I first started out in cinema: making a ‘film in music.’”

Annette is slated to open the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 6, followed by theatrical release on August 6 and an Amazon Prime Video release on August 20. It’s the first English-language film from Carax, who is known for films like The Lovers on the Bridge (1991), Mauvais Sang (1986) and Holy Motors (2012).

Sparks are also the subject of another 2021 film by another major director – a documentary on them by Edgar Wright called The Sparks Brothers. It premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January, detailing the story of Ron and Russell Mael’s history with Sparks.