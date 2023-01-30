Sparks Announce New Album The Girl Crying In Her Latte For May 2023 Release; Unveil Extensive 2023 Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2023 - 6:41 PM

Today pop and rock duo Sparks have announced that on May 29 and 30 they will be celebrating the release of the album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte which drops on May 26 by Island Records. This will be the Sparks‘s first release on the venerable label in close to five decades.

The new album follows the Sparks‘s 1974’s landmark album Kimono My House, which is highlighted by the hit single, “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us.” Complete details and pre-order information for The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte will be announced soon.

Also the group have announced a world tour that will have the duo playing at some of the biggest venues. The North American tour gets underway on Tuesday, June 27 at New York City’s Beacon Theatre before performances at Chicago, Boulder, Boston and Los Angeles

Sparks Fan Club presales begin tomorrow at 10:00 am local time, Mael List presales follow on February 1 at 10:00 am Local Time and General on-sales begin February 3 at 10:00 am Local Time. For complete details and ticket information visit allsparks.com/#tour.

Californian brothers Ron and Russell Mael, both students at UCLA, began making music together in the late Sixties, originally under the name Halfnelson. How their Top Of The Pops debut with “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us” stunned a generation and nearly scored them a UK number one. How their career moved through many phases, including (but not limited to) art rock, glam, big band swing, electro-disco, new wave and synthpop, taking in collaborations with Todd Rundgren, Les Rita Mitsouko, Tony Visconti, Franz Ferdinand and Giorgio Moroder.

Now into their six decade of making music, Sparks have never been more relevant, with studio albums Hippopotamus in 2017 and A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip in 2020 both reaching number seven on the UK Official Albums Chart amidst global acclaim. Released in 2021, the lauded career-spanning documentary film The Sparks Brothers which is directed by Edgar Wright where it brought an awareness of Sparks to parts they previously hadn’t reached.

In the press release the Duo expressed their excitement about going back on tour

“We are thrilled to be back on tour again and to be able to share our joy with so many Sparks fans around the world,” say Sparks. “See you all soon! It’s a Sparks show, a Sparks show, a Sparks show tonight!”

Sparks 2023 Tour Dates