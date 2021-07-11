Sparks Share New Video for “So May We Start” Featuring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard

Home News Aaron Grech July 11th, 2021 - 7:23 PM

Art pop duo Sparks has released a star-studded music video for “So May We Start,” featuring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, which will be included in the upcoming film Anette, out on August 6. This latest music video follows another Anette single “We Love Each Other So Much,” which also features Cotillard and Driver, who star in the film.

This video of “So May We Start” begins as an in-studio performance, which quickly diverges into a musical spectacle as Driver, Cortillard and the band leave the recording space to sing out in the street. Although this visual is brief it captures the cinematic spirit of the film, which is guided by Sparks’ engaging soundtrack. The song blends Sparks’ catchy synth riffs, jangly chords and pop sensibilities, with grandiose musical vocals provided by Cotillard, Driver and Simon Helberg.

“Initially, we conceived Annette as another Sparks album. Yet this time it would be a narrative story that would consist of three main characters, a small enough ensemble that would allow us to also present the ‘opera’ live on tour… The music, story and album were finished and ready to go, which is where the story takes a huge detour, the band explained in a press release. “After meeting Leos at Cannes, we felt a real kinship, so we thought we would send him Annette, not expecting anything other than to show him what Sparks was currently up to. And lo and behold, he said he really liked the album and would like to consider it as his next project. We were happily surprised and elated at his reaction. As fans of Leos’ films, to now realize that he would be directing a film of ours was beyond our dreams.”

Originally formed during the 1970s, Sparks has continued to release music well into this decade, with their latest release A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip debuting last fall. The band released music videos for “All That- Live In Isolation” and “Existential Threat” last year as well.

Anette tracklist

1. So May We Start – Sparks, Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg

2. True Love Always Finds a Way – Sparks, Marion Cotillard

3. We Love Each Other So Much – Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard

4. I’m an Accompanist – Simon Helberg

5. Aria (The Forest) – Marion Cotillard, Catherine Trottmann

6. She’s Out of this World! – Sparks, Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard

7. Six Women Have Come Forward – Sparks, Six Women

8. You Used to Laugh – Sparks, Adam Driver

9. Girl From the Middle of Nowhere – Marion Cotillard

10. Let’s Waltz in the Storm! – Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard

11. We’ve Washed Ashore – Baby Aria (The Moon) – I Will Haunt You, Henry – Adam Driver, Hebe Griffiths, Marion Cotillard, Catherine Trottmann

12. Premiere Performance of Baby Annette – Adam Driver, Wim Opbrouck

13. All the Girls – Adam Driver

14. Stepping Back in Time – Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Catherine Trottmann

15. Sympathy for the Abyss – Adam Driver, Devyn McDowell