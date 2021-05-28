Sparks Shares New Song from Annette “So May We Start” Featuring Vocals from Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard and Simon Helberg

Home News Kaido Strange May 28th, 2021 - 11:43 AM

American art-pop band Sparks has shared one of their songs from the film Annette, as reported by Brooklyn Vegan. The film is set to make it’s premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival with a North American release date on August 6, 2021 followed by Amazon Prime Video by August 20, 2021. Annette’s music has been penned by the two members (and brothers) of Sparks; Ron and Russell Mael.

In typical Sparks fashion, there is a sense of playfulness and humor in this. Although it’s difficult to tell who is singing what as this just sounds like a typical Sparks song – and perhaps that’s the point here. This musical will become a huge success to Sparks fans worldwide.

Annette stars Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, and Angele, and is directed by Leos Carax. Carax spoke of his collaboration with the two brothers for his project: “I discovered Sparks when I was about 14 – I stole a copy of Propaganda from an underground shop at La Defense because I liked the cover. Not long after that I saw them live at the Olympia in Paris. Propaganda and their next album, Indiscreet, have been part of my life ever since. Their tracks are among the most joyous songs I know (although they’re poignant too, in places.) For me, Sparks’ music is like a childhood home, but one free of ghosts. Without them, I don’t think I’d ever have done something I’d dreamt of doing ever since I first started out in cinema: making a ‘film in music.’”

Film director, Edgar Wright has also taken on a Sparks film project by creating a documentary based on the band. Entitled The Sparks Brothers the documentary premiered in January at Sundance Film Festival. The release for general public will be June 18, 2021.