Megadeth and Marty Friedman Perform Together for the First Time in 23 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2023 - 12:50 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to consequence.net former Megadeth lead guitarist Marty Friedman performed with Megadeth for the first time in 23 years during the February 27 concert at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.

Performing tens songs into the concert a video montage showed footage of Friedman, before frontman Dave Mustaine introduced his former bandmate to the stage during the opening to “Countdown to Extinction.”

Mustaine, Friedman and current lead player Kiko Loureiro formed a triple-axe attack, barreling through Friedman-era staples “Countdown to Extinction,” “Tornado of Souls” and “Symphony of Destruction.” Also Friedman never missed a beat with Megadeth’s current lineup because he performed the riffs and solos he originally wrote for those songs.

Another moment happened during the extended instrumental section of “Tornado of Souls” which is considered Friedman’s achievement with Megadeth. As Mustaine stepped back from the mic, the singer faced up to his old bandmate, where the two shared giant smiles as they created solid guitar riffs,.

The Budokan concert became Megadeth’s first appearance at the legendary Tokyo venue. The performance was celebrated with a livestream that can still be purchased for on-demand viewing. Fans can also catch Megadeth in person this week in Osaka, followed by an Australian tour in March, a handful of US festival dates and a UK/European trek this summer.

Friedman joined Megadeth in 1990 and worked on alongside Mustaine and the rest of the band on some of their most celebrated albums, including 1990’s Rust in Peace and the 1992 follow-up Countdown to Extinction.

Friedman left the band following 1999’s Risk, and settled in Japan, but the guitarist remained active as a solo artist. Friedman is set to support Queensrÿche and play a number headlining shows this year.

Setlist:

Hangar 18

Dread and the Fugitive Mind

The Threat Is Real

Angry Again

Soldier On!

Sweating Bullets

Trust

Conquer or Die!

Dystopia

A tout le monde

Countdown to Extinction (with Marty Friedman)

Tornado of Souls (with Marty Friedman)

Symphony of Destruction (with Marty Friedman)

We’ll Be Back

Peace Sells

Holy Wars… The Punishment Due

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado