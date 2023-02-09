Megadeth Faces Copyright Lawsuit Cover Art From Latest Album The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!

Home News Cait Stoddard February 9th, 2023 - 2:41 PM

Photographer Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to consequence.net metal band Megadeth are facing a copyright lawsuit over the album artwork of their latest album The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! New York illustrator Brent Elliott White has claimed his work has allegedly gone unpaid and he still allegedly owns the copyright to the album art.

According to The Hollywood Reporter White stated that he had “created artwork and characters over time for Megadeth that have become an integral part of the band’s identity.”

The illustrator was contacted to work on the album cover in early 2020 but there was allegedly not a written and signed contract at the time.

According to the lawsuit Megadeth chose the concept of the cover in April 2021 where White was asked to create the art for an EP release. In June of last year White was allegedly asked by Megadeth’s manager to provide more artwork renderings for stage designs to be used on the tour.

Allegedly without a signed contract White allegedly texted Megadeth‘s manager: “I know album release time is hectic but I have to mention that any send off, including album art, is contingent on compensation and contract. So we’re going to have to sort that out soon.”

Also the lawsuit claims the band’s manager allegedly texted White back with “No one intended to not have this papered by now” and shortly after the manager’s alleged response, the album’s lead single dropped the next day. White allegedly contacted Universal Music Group to explain he was still the copyright holder until an agreement to transfer rights was made.

Also White is invoking multiple claims under New York’s Freelance Isn’t Free Act which requires a written contract for work valued at $800 or more.

