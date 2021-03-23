Marty Friedman, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Devin Townsend, Nita Strauss and More to Appear on Jason Becker Fundraiser Live Stream

Home News Ariel King March 23rd, 2021 - 3:10 PM

Guitar legends such as Marty Friedman, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Devin Townsend, Nita Strauss and more will be appearing on a fundraiser livestream to support Jason Becker. Becker, who had been a member of Cacophony alongside Friedman, currently suffers from ALS and can no longer play the guitar, but continues to compose and record music.

Losing the ability to speak in 1996, Becker communicates via a system that had been created by his father, which allows him to use his eye movements to spell out words. A caregiver then inputs the notes to a computer, allowing Becker to both speak and compose music through the system. As part of the fundraiser, Becker has been auctioning off three of his guitars, which he had used to play Perpetual Burn and Speed Metal Symphony, as well as a guitar that had been played by Eddie Van Halen for “Numbers.”

“I am so grateful for all the love and support everyone has given to me and my family,” Becker said in a press statement. “As far as selling my guitars being sad, and that I shouldn’t have to do it, I just want you to know that isn’t how I feel. It makes me happy to see others playing my music. I feel good about passing on my guitars, thinking they mean something to others. I can’t play them now, but other folks can. That’s a good thing. And, I want myself and my family not to have to worry about money, if possible. Thank you for all the love, I send it right back to you.”

The livestream will be available to watch via Herman Li’s Twitch channel. Alex Skolnick had performed for the fundraiser on Thursday, March 18. The fundraiser has already met 88 percent of their $20,000 goal.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Jason Becker since I was young, and it’s one of the biggest honors of my life to be able to help organize this tribute and raise money for him,” Li said in a press statement. “I still have a Jason Becker poster in my studio in London. It’s been very inspiring to see everyone come together and celebrate Jason.”

Jason Becker Fundraiser Livestream Performance Schedule

3/23 – Nili Brosh

3/24 – Tyler Larson

3/25 – Jason Richardson and Thomas McRocklin

4/01 – Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal

4/02 – Nita Strauss

4/07 – Steve Terreberry

4/08 – Devin Townsend

4/09 – Michael Angelo Batio

4/13 – Tim Henson

4/15 – Satchel

4/16 – Kiko Loureiro and Tosin Abasi

4/21 – Rusty Cooley

4/23 – Marty Friedman