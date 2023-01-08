Megadeth Confirmed For 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Home News Ally Najera January 8th, 2023 - 7:52 PM

Photographer Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Thrash-metal band, Megadeth has been confirmed among many other artists in the line-up for the 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival. The yearly music festival will be taking place between the dates of September 7-10, 2023, in the state of Virginia. A festival that is widely known for a weekend of rock and metal performances will feature a number of other known rock and metal talents.

Known for their heavy metal sound, the band’s followers are highly anticipating their appearance at the festival. Many other famous bands and performers have been announced for their headlining performers at the show. About fifty other performers have already been announced in addition to Megadeth. Some of the acts include Avatar, Bodysnatcher, CKY, Heartsick, Tantric and many other more.

Fresh from a studio album release of The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! the band has continued to tour. The album even took the third spot on Billboard 200 within the first week of its release. This band’s music has earned their thirteenth Grammy nomination, one of which is for the track “We’ll Be Back” from this album.

The band posted on their band’s account announcing their name as headliners at the festival. Their announcement on social media for the 4-day music festival includes the mention for the ticket presale and details about the event.

Virginia! See you at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in September, 2023. Presale happening now. https://t.co/FLjuvLN4Wp pic.twitter.com/kS96PZKHv3 — Megadeth (@Megadeth) January 6, 2023

Megadeth is the fiftieth act to be added to the festival’s itinerary and is highly anticipated.

