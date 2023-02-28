Former Megadeth Guitarist Marty Friedman Open to More Shows and Recording with Megadeth

Home News Cait Stoddard February 28th, 2023 - 4:37 PM

According to blabbermouth.net former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman spoke to consequence.net about the reunion with his former band during the gig at Tokyo, Japan’s Budokan. During Megadeth‘s performance Friedman joined the band on stage for the three songs “Countdown To Extinction”, “Tornado Of Souls” and “Symphony Of Destruction.”

During the interview the guitarist was asked what it felt like sharing the stage with Dave Mustaine again.

“It was just like a perfect exclamation point on everything that we had done together up until this point. You couldn’t have written a better way for the whole thing to play out. It was just perfect timing, just a very natural and organic way to do it.” said Friedman

In the article Friedman was asked if he would be open to perform with Megadeth on stage or in the studio.

“Yeah, man, the door’s open. I think the door has always been open. It’s really just a matter of doing something that has meaning to it. Meaning for them and meaning for me. So, Budokan is sort of a no-brainer. But if something were to come up that would be a good thing for them and a good thing for me, and add value to it, then I’m all for it.”

The guitarist adds: As far as I’m concerned, their band is just kicking so much ass right now, I can’t imagine them needing me for anything. But Budokan was wonderful. There’s other things in the future. My door’s open and we’re on great terms, and I love all the guys in the band. It’s very casual.”