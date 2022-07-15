Calvin Harris Joined By Pharrell Williams, Halsey & Justin Timberlake For New Single “Stay With Me”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki July 15th, 2022 - 9:19 PM

Lights all night featuring artist Calvin Harris. Taken on December 30th at Fair Park in Dallas. Photographed by Mehreen Rizvi.

Calvin Harris is back and he’s brought some of music’s biggest names with him. Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell Williams have all lent their talents to Harris’ new song “Stay With Me,” which is sure to be a late summer hit. This is the second single off of Harris’ upcoming album Funk Wave Bounces Vol. 2, which is out August 5, according to The Fader. You can check out the music video below.

“Stay With Me” is a groovy, feel-good song with funky basslines, upbeat production, and an all-around relaxed 70s vibe. Timberlake and Williams lend their voices to the chorus, while Halsey contributes some seductive verses in her signature sultry style. The music video seems also to be inspired by the decade, with kaleidoscope effects, colorful disco backdrops, and some groovy dance moves.

Harris has previously shared “Potion” with Young Thug and Dua Lipa, plus 21 Savage collab “New Money.” The album is the sequel to Harris’ first Funk Wav Bounces, which dropped in 2017. The highly anticipated album is sure to be full of Harris’ signature sound that many fans have come to love.

Harris has accumulated an extensive list of guest features for the upcoming summer album, which include 21 Savage, Dua Lipa, Young Thug, Stefflon Don, Chlöe, Charlie Puth, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Halsey, Offset, 6Lack, Justin Timberlake, Coi Leray, Busta Rhymes, Donae’o, Latto, Pharrell, Swae Lee, Jorja Smith, and Snoop Dogg. Be sure to check out “Stay With Me” below.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi