Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Gets 60 Years to Life In Prison

Cait Stoddard February 23rd, 2023 - 10:42 AM

According to apnews.com on Wednesday Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II handed down the sentence to Eric R. Holder Jr. who was found guilty of the 2019 first-degree murder of the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Nipsey Hussle.

The incident happened outside the clothing store the Marathon, which is located in a South Los Angeles neighborhood where both men grew up in a very similar environment.

Last July jurors convicted Holder of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm for gunfire that injured two other men at the scene who survived.

Jacke sentenced Holder to 25 years to life for the murder, 25 more for a firearm sentencing enhancement and 10 for assault with a firearm. The judge set several other sentencing additions and ordered that others run concurrent. Jacke also gave Holder credit for the four years he has served since the shooting.