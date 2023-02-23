Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Gets 60 Years to Life In Prison

According to apnews.com on Wednesday Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II handed down the sentence to Eric R. Holder Jr. who was found guilty of the 2019 first-degree murder of the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Nipsey Hussle.
The incident happened outside the clothing store the Marathon, which is located in a South Los Angeles neighborhood where both men grew up in a very similar environment.
Last July jurors convicted Holder of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm for gunfire that injured two other men at the scene who survived.
Jacke sentenced Holder to 25 years to life for the murder, 25 more for a firearm sentencing enhancement and 10 for assault with a firearm. The judge set several other sentencing additions and ordered that others run concurrent. Jacke also gave Holder credit for the four years he has served since the shooting.
In the article Herman “Cowboy” Douglas who was standing with Hussle when the artist was killed. Douglas testified during the trial, and he told the judge that the killing was a huge loss both for him personally and for the South Los Angeles community where Hussle was a business leader and an inspiration.
“Nipsey was my friend, he was like a son, he was like a dad. Our community right now, we lost everything, everything we worked for. One man’s mistake, one man’s action, messed up a whole community.”
Hussle, whose legal name is Ermias Asghedom, and Holder knew each other while growing up as members of the Rollin’ 60s in South LA. where both were aspiring rappers. But Holder never found the same success as Hussle, who would later become a local hero and a national celebrity.
A year after Hussle’s death, he was mourned at a memorial at the perviously known Staples Center and celebrated in a performance at the Grammy Awards which included DJ Khaled and John Legend.