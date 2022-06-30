Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Murderer Eric Holder Assaulted in L.A. County Jail Amid Trial

Home News Karan Singh June 30th, 2022 - 10:31 AM

The hip-hop community was dealt a devastating blow when iconic West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in 2019. It took several years for the justice system to process the case, but the trial is finally winding down. There was, however, a delay in the proceedings when Eric Ronald Holder Jr., the man charged with first-degree murder in Hussle’s killing and attempted murder of two other men, showed up in court with swollen eyes and a sealed wound in the back of his head.

Holder’s attorney explained that his client was punched and cut with a razor by two inmates while waiting in a holding cell in anticipation of his court appearance on Tuesday. It is still unclear why exactly this happened and the courtroom didn’t speculate on it either.

According to the Associated Press, the defense presented two witnesses who testified to the seriousness of “snitching” allegations that prosecutors say were the reason behind the shooting. This issue has come up repeatedly over the entire case, not just as an alleged motive behind the murder but also in people’s reluctance to testify.

Hussle and Holder both grew up in the same Los Angeles neighborhood and had ties to the same gang, the Rollin’ 60s.

Both sides rested their cases yesterday and closing arguments are set to begin today.