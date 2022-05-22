Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon (Cultivation) Cannabis Documentary Released

Home News Anaya Bufkin May 22nd, 2022 - 7:20 PM

The late rapper Nipsey Hussle will be the topic of a new documentary that has just been released. The documentary titled, The Marathon (Cultivation), will cover his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, in which they developed their own cannabis strain: Marathon OG. The brothers were business partners before the rapper’s death, and this documentary shows the development of their cannabis store. According to Pitchfork, the cannabis strain arrives before the opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store that will open in Los Angeles on June 18.

In 2019, the rapper was shot and killed outside of his clothing store, which was also named The Marathon. It certainly shocked the entire music community. Fans and celebrities have kept his name and legacy alive. Rappers like Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar, have dedicated songs to the rapper. Fans have also kept his memory alive with the saying, “The Marathon continues!” The latest effort to keep his legacy alive has been the release of a new 35-minute documentary that features appearances from friends, business partners, Samiel Asghedom, and clips of Nipsey Hussle. The documentary is now fully available to watch on YouTube.

Nipsey Hussle won a posthumous Best Rap Performance Grammy for “Racks in the Middle” and a Best Rap/Sung Collaboration trophy for his appearance on DJ Khaled’s “Higher” in 2020. Hussle also earned a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2021. While these accomplishments show that he had a powerful impact as a rapper, the documentary proves, once again, that Nipsey Hussle’s legacy goes far beyond his rap career.