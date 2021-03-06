Big Sean Drives Around Los Angeles And Visits Nipsey Hussle Memorials In New Video For “Deep Reverence”

Home News Kyle Cravens March 6th, 2021 - 1:40 PM

Detroit rapper Big Sean recently released a new music video for the Grammy nominated single “Deep Reverence” featuring Nipsey Hussle. Both lyrics in the track and the accompanying music video pay homage to the storied life of Nispey, who passed away in 2019 following a shooting in Los Angeles.

After the emblematic feature from Nipsey, its Big Sean who glides over the bounding, laid-back beat for nearly three minutes with an incessant flow. His perennial approach to rapping is on full display in “Deep Reverance.” The stream of consciousness pen game he employs allows him to net reflections on Nipsey, social media usage and motherly wisdom all in the same elongated verse. That is not to say its incongruent, on the contrary, Big Sean always circles back around on his storytelling, and in this song it centers on the work of Nipsey and how the late artist inspired the rest of Big Sean’s recent album, Detroit 2. “If it ain’t Nipsey Blue its Detroit blue/ This that Detroit 2 I’m bringing it back to the hood like D boys do, gone,” raps Sean.

The music video features a surprise appearance from Snoop Dog, who made his own tribute track to Nipsey, fittingly titled “Nipsey Blue.” Other Detroit rappers are also featured in the visual, and they ride with Big Sean in classic cars on summer avenues, visiting landmarks adorned with Nipsey Hussle artwork.

For more on Big Sean, check out his new track with YG “Go Big” from the Coming 2 America soundtrack or, another collaborative effort titled “Body Language” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Jhené Aiko.

photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz