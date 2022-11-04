John Legend Unveils Bilingual Version Of “Nervous” Featuring Sebastián Yatra

Home News Federico Cardenas November 4th, 2022 - 8:10 PM

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter superstar John Legend has shared a brand new bilingual version of his hit single “Nervous.” The new version of the track, featuring the Columbian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra, features vocals sung both in English and Spanish. “Nervous” was originally released earlier this year as part of John Legend’s new studio album, Legend.

The new version of “Nervous” sees Legend give the floor to the Columbian vocalist on the second verse, following the first chorus. Yatra’s 70 second feature shows a great amount of dynamic range, starting off slowly and softly before building in passion and expression; while also briefly singing Legend’s hook in English, “Cause I still get nervous.”

Speaking on the decision to enlist Sebastian Yatra as a guest vocalist on the track, Legend says: “Sebastian is such a gifted artist… I’m so glad we could collaborate again on this special version of Nervous!”

Yatra explains the thought process he had in joining the new single: “I was actually a bit nervous to do “Nervous” with John because singing alongside one of the best singers in the world can be pretty overwhelming. He is an incredible vocalist and performer and puts so much emotion into everything he does. I’m so grateful to be a part of such a special song.”

Listen to both versions of “Nervous” via YouTube below.

“Nervous” is the second track that Sebastian Yatra has collaborated with Legend to make, following Legend joining Yatra on a bilingual version of his track “Tacones Rojos.”

John Legend has recently released an official music video for his track “Wonder Woman.” Legend, John Legend’s 8th studio album, follows his previous project, 2020’s Bigger Love.