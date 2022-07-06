Nipsey Hussle’s Shooter Found Guilty of Murder

Home News Karan Singh July 6th, 2022 - 11:37 AM

The 2019 killing of West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle left the hip-hop community shocked. Three years after the tragic incident, Eric R. Holder Jr. has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

As per the New York Times, prosecutors described the culprit as a resentful acquaintance from the same gang as Hussle who felt disrespected by the rapper during a parking-lot run-in.

He subsequently fired shots at Hussle with two handguns, hitting him at least 10 times. Holder’s innocence hasn’t been the subject of debate in court — his own public defender and several eyewitnesses have identified him in testimony in addition to the security footage that leaves no question that he was indeed responsible for the murder.