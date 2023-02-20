The Roots Picnic Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring The Roots, Black Thought, Ari Lennox and More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 20th, 2023 - 11:43 AM

According to pitchfork.com today musical group The Roots and Live Nation Urban have announced the lineup for this years Roots Picnic. Headlining the event will be Diddy with The Roots and the co-headliner is artist Lauryn Hill who will be celebrating the 25 anniversary of her record The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Other acts performing at the festival are Ari Lennox, Dave Chappelle, Lil Uzi Vert, Lucky Daye, SYD, Gloria, Soulquarians, City Girls,Maverick City, DJ Drama, Lucy Santana, Uncle Waffles, Black Thought, Eve, Busta Rhymes and many more.

Little Brother, Yussef Dayes Experience, Samba, Fridayy, Mike Phillips, Rocky, DJ Diamond Kuts, DJ Aktive, Dappa, Don’tCall Me White Girls, Off The Record with DJ Akademiks and Questlove Supreme will be performing as well.

The Roots Picnic takes place at the Mann Center in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park from June 2-4. On the first night of the festival, Chappelle and The Roots will be performing at the Wells Fargo Center.