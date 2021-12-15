Dr Dre Unveils Half A Dozen New Tracks From GTA Online: The Contract Featuring Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg And Eminem

Home News Aly Rowell December 15th, 2021 - 2:29 PM

Dr. Dre has released new music – but only for GTA players. The superstar producer dropped six new tracks, featuring artists Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg And Eminem. The songs are apart of GTA Online: The Contract, the newest episode of the video game franchise, and have no plans of being streamed. In the episode’s trailer, the Doctor is seen in cut scenes with A. Paak, reminiscing about his music career.

Even when played quietly, Dre’s music is always rolling loud, although these latest offerings are more mid than top shelf. But you can still catch an old-school buzz when that minor-key sample on “Gospel” kicks in, especially as the good doctor trades bars with Eminem and The D.O.C.

“We’ve wanted to do something with Dre for a while,” says Rob Nelson, the co-studio head of Rockstar North, the maker of GTA games. “When he’s not releasing music that regularly, it’s a pretty special thing to be able to get music from him, never mind exclusive music. Once we started talking, he started firing demos over — ‘Check this out, check this out, I did this with so-and-so.’ That was a pretty surreal experience.”

Earlier this week, Rockstar Games announced that Rosalía and Arca will host a radio station on a forthcoming update of Grand Theft Auto. GTA Online: The Contract. The gaming company recently launched Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, a comprehensive collection including Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, each one enhanced with new features.