Danger Mouse & Black Thought Release New Video for Song “Belize” Featuring MF Doom

Cait Stoddard October 18th, 2022 - 3:57 PM

Danger Mouse & Black Thought have released the official video for “Belize,” from their universally acclaimed album, Cheat Codes. The video, filmed by Danger Mouse and directed by Uncanny, serves as a solemn ode to their friend, the late MF DOOM, who is featured on the song

The enigmatic MF DOOM, known for his loose, somewhat conversational rap style, whose rhyme and meter remain unparalleled, unites seamlessly with Black Thought’s unmatched precision sharp lyricism. A testament to what makes Danger Mouse one of the greatest producers of all time: his utterly unique ability to craft a palette complex and flexible enough to enable Black Thought to perform at new heights, yet perfectly suited to MF DOOM’s eclectic flow.

“Belize” moved Consequence to rave “Danger Mouse’s production on “Belize” is steeped in soul, with warm brass and a hypnotic bassline making way for each MC to spit a dizzying array of bars”—just one in a steady stream of accolades for Cheat Codes.

The debut album from Danger Mouse & Black Thought (named one of year’s the most anticipated albums by New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Brookyn Vegan, Stereogum, AV Club, HotNewHipHop, Paste and many more), is a sprawling opus featuring a peerless roster of guest luminaries including A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, Michael Kiwanuka, Raekwon, Joey Bada$$, Russ, Conway the Machine, the late MF DOOM, among others.