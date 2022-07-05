Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Jean Reunite For Four Fugees Hits At Essence Festival

Home News Skyy Rincon July 5th, 2022 - 2:14 PM

Essence Festival set the stage for a spontaneous Fugees reunion on June 1. Ms. Lauryn Hill joined Wylclef Jean during his surprise set on Friday to perform four Fugees hits. According to Brooklyn Vegan, The setlist included classics like “Killing Me Softly With His Song”, “How Many Mics”, “Fu-Gee-La” and “Ready Or Not.”

Wyclef brought out Lauryn Hill & they did Killing Me Softly & How Many Mics #essencefestival pic.twitter.com/S0psAm7MVJ — Jęnnifēr Lë (@jenfrombk) July 2, 2022

The highlight Wyclef Jean x Lauryn Hill pic.twitter.com/KDcW7LSjSK — Amber. Shanice ✨ (@beauti_am) July 2, 2022

Wyclef brought out Lauryn Hill at #EssenceFest last night pic.twitter.com/llB3yv1EGf — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) July 2, 2022

The Fugees have not performed together since their New York pop-up show in September 2021, marking their first live show in 15 years. Unfortunately for longtime fans, the band canceled their 25th year anniversary tour due to concerns with Covid-19. On the band’s reunion, Hill and Jean both commented stating their appreciation for their fans and the impact that their music has had.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world,” Hill remarked.

“…We vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the unheard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together,” Jean responded.