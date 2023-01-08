Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Sings Funny Parody Of The Cure’s “Friday I’m In Love,” Turning It Into “Friday I Got Gas”

Home News Ally Najera January 8th, 2023 - 10:07 PM

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor took to his Instagram account with a silly post featuring his son, Griffin Parker Taylor. In the brief video, he blurts out a ridiculous parody of The Cure’s “Friday I’m In Love” while in the car. The two appear to have been messing around while driving.

In the post the lyrics went, “Monday you can fall apart/Tuesday, Wednesday cut a fart,” as the elder sang with his son sat beside him in the passenger seat. Taylor filmed himself singing briefly panning to his son who appeared unable to keep in his laughter.

The two held comedic undertones to their voices as the son appeared to be laughing as he joined in for the last lyric. Together, the hysterical duet belted out together, ‘It’s Friday I got gas!’

Attached to the post were comments in support of the parody and followers virtually joining in on the laughter of Taylor’s joke. Many of the comments demonstrated their approval for the humorous video.

Like father like son. Taylor known for his role in band Slipknot, Taylor’s son is currently in a band of his own. The metal band, Vended which is fronted by his own dad has been active for four years.

