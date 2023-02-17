Kx5 Share Sound Defying New Song/Video for “Sacrifice” Featuring Sofi Tukker

Home News Gracie Chunes February 17th, 2023 - 12:19 PM

Kaskade and deadmau5, also known as Kx5, have released a new single, “Sacrifice,” featuring Sofi Tukker, on mau5trap/Arkade. The duo have announced their debut self-titled album, out Friday, March 17. Check out the new song and visualizer below.

The video, created by Rising Agency, features stone sculptures, foliage and aesthetic visuals of flowers. The new single is an emotional dance track featuring vocals Sophie Hawley-Weld and production by all 4 members of Kx5 and Sofi Tukker.

“This song stings with the truth. It’s ultimately about ambition and about choosing yourself and your job over someone you love. It’s one of our favorite songs we’ve ever written, in part because it comes from such an honest and real place,” shares Sofi Tukker. “It’s not the style of song we usually create, which tends to be more fun and light. So collabing with deadmau5 and Kaskade for their Kx5 project felt like the perfect fit. They bring it into this dark techno world which amplifies the drama while making you dance. Somehow it feels so appropriate to have that soft emotional vocal followed by such a dark drop. We’ve been playing it out a bunch in our sets and it goes off every single time.”

Stream “Sacrifice” here.