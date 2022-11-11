Kaskade & deadmau5 Unveil New Kx5 Song & Video “Avalanche” Featuring James French

Home News Gracie Chunes November 11th, 2022 - 12:50 PM

On Friday, November 11, Kx5, made up of Kaskade and deadmau5, released their latest single “Avalanche” featuring up and coming vocalist and songwriter James French. The song is released in anticipation of Kx5’s headlining Los Angeles Coliseum show on Saturday, December 10. Find more information and tickets here.

The music video features very satisfying and aesthetic visuals in black and white that perfectly encapsulates the techno vibes and pulsing beat of the song.

deadmau5 and Kaskade first worked together in 2008 on “I Remember,” and have collaborated on multiple tracks since then. “Avalanche” is the fourth release from the duo that is Kx5. Previously released songs include “Take Me High” and “Alive” featuring The Moth and The Flame and their current top 40 radio track “Escape.” All songs will appear on Kx5’s upcoming album, set to be released in 2023.

Stream “Avalanche” here.