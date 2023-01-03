deadmau5 Shares Poppin’ New Single “Antisec” Featuring YTCracker

Home News Cait Stoddard January 3rd, 2023 - 3:41 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

DJ deadmau5 is making waves into 2023 by releasing his new song “Antisec” which features American rapper YTCracker, who is known for his work towards hip-hop’s subculture. “Antisec” is featured on mau5trap’s We Are Friends Vol. 11 label compilation which is due out this Friday.

On “Antisec” deadmau5 brings a bouncy and flavorful beat for YTCracker’s strong rap style. Also “Antisec” made its first appearance in mau5’ pandemic drive-in sets in 2021 and then landed YT as a guest appearance during the annual ‘Day of the deadmau5 shows. Now this track will make an appearance on the WAF compilation as the second deadmau5 offering following “XYZ.”

Since 2012 We Are Friends music compilation series gave the idea the of giving airtime to fresh and newly discovered talent from deadmau5’ mau5trap label. Aside from deadmau5’ “XYZ” and “Antisec,” WAF has tracks from the current mau5trap stable including Lamorn, EDDIE, Speaker Honey and LUPA. It also features Ghost Dance, ASHE Plastic, STAR SEED and Psycho Boys Club.

In order to promote the compilation, deadmau5, NERO, Kasablanca, Lamorn, Morgin Madison, LUPA and more finished a successful national U.S. tour with sold out shows in Madison, Minneapolis, Washington D.C., Buffalo, Chicago, Pheonix, San Francisco, Red Rocks (two nights), Dallas, Austin and Boston.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin