Sofi Tukker Shares Cover of Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars”

Home News Gracie Chunes December 16th, 2022 - 2:38 PM

Florida duo Sofi Tukker have released a cover of Snow Patrol’s classic “Chasing Cars.” The two put their own spin on the song, slowing it down and setting it some mellow music. The cover release was also accompanied by a lyric video, featuring aesthetic, tropical visuals.

Member Sophie Hawley-Weld comments on the cover: “Chasing Cars is a song we both bonded over. It depicts that state… of being intimate with someone, of forgetting the whole world exists, when you’re together. The lyrics couldn’t be more perfect… We still can’t believe we even dared to touch it… it’s such a masterpiece already. Tuck [Halpern] doesn’t usually volunteer to sing, but there’s probably no other song he’s sung more in his life… We first made it to perform on Triple J, an Australian radio station, and then we realized it’s the perfect way to wrap up an amazing year… We hope it pulls at the heartstrings of people who once listened to this song the way we did, and maybe it’ll introduce some people to the song altogether, in which case… you’re welcome. We feel lucky to have been able to have fun with it. Thank you Snow Patrol for writing one of our favorite songs ever.” Watch the Triple J live performance here.

The do have also recently announced that they have become brand ambassadors for and co-owners of Novo Fogo, a rainforest preservation steward and producer of award-winning Brazilian sugarcane spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. Novo Fogo are a carbon-negative company and the only independent craft cachaça brand to wholly own its distillery and sugarcane fields. Their area’s of focus include brand growth and strategy, rainforest conservation initiatives, product development and innovation, and content creation. With a distillery located in the heart of Brazil’s coastal rainforest, conservation is a core principle of their mission. Visit here for more information.

Stream “Chasing Cars” here.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister