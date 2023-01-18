Lightning In A Bottle Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Zhu And The Glitch Mob

Home News Roy Lott January 18th, 2023 - 8:44 PM

Lights all night featuring artist Diplo. Taken on December 31st at Fair Park in Dallas. Photographed by Mehreen Rizvi.

Lightning In A Bottle has revealed the 2023 edition of their lineup with Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Rezz and Zhu set to perform. Other acts include Phantogram, 070 Shake, Purple Disco Machine, Meute, Caribou and Tale Of Us. The festival will take place over Memorial Day weekend from May 24-29 at Buena Vista Lake in Bakersfield, CA. The festival will also be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, with the site filled with creative art, unique environments and educational classes and workshops throughout. Passes for the festival are on sale now and can be bought on the festival’s website.

2022’s lineup saw sets from Glass Animals, Kaytranada, Griz, SG Lewis, Koffee, Purity Ring and Jon Hopkins. Previous lineups have included Flume, RL Grime, Sylvan Esso, Four Tet, Little Dragon and Odesza.

Diplo recently released his latest single under his real name (and country artist name) Thomas Wesley called “Wasted” featuring Kodak Black. Sofi Tukker will be playing a few festivals this year including Lollapalooza Brazil, Electric Forest and Coachella alongside headliners Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean.