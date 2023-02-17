Icona Pop Shares New Love Song “I Want You” Featuring Galantis

Home News Gracie Chunes February 17th, 2023 - 12:07 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Icona Pop are back with fun collaboration with Galantis via Ultra Records. The duo released a new single, “I Want You,” along with a visualizer for the song. Check out the song and video below.

This new pop song from the Swedish duo Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo engages with their electronic and alternative roots from an evolved perspective. The song talks about wanting someone and not playing games about it. “We got back to what we love,” Jawo affirms. “It was the quietest period we’ve experienced in ten-plus years, so it’s crazy we made such danceable music. We felt the need to do something more up-tempo.”

The duo has confirmed that a new album is on the way, their first in 10 years, since 2013’s This Is… Icona Pop. Icona Pop rose to fame with the release of their hit single “I Love It” featuring Charli XCX. Their first album garnered critical acclaim and the duo toured the world with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and One Direction.

Just last year, the duo graced clubs with the single “You’re Free,” which they collaborated on with the legendary singer, songwriter, DJ, and producer Ultra Naté.

Stream “I Want You” here.