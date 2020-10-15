Sofi Tukker and Icona Pop Team Up for Quarantine Era Dance Track “Spa”

Home News Tristan Kinnett October 15th, 2020 - 9:09 PM

Dance-Pop duos Sofi Tukker and Icona Pop collaborated on a new song called “Spa.” It’s the first time the groups have released music together.

For a song about going to the spa, it’s pretty lively. The short first verse sets it up to hint about being more than just a song about relaxation. “Naked bodies everywhere/I’m okay, you can stare/You and me, forever young/With this facial made of/(Oh).”

The tune starts off with an energetic acid house lead that’s joined by bass and guitar doing the same riff. Percussion is mostly simple drum kicks, but it fills out during the last chorus. While the catchy repetition of the instrumental builds up the energy, the hook takes over the track, “I’m down in the club/Just take me to the spa/Cause I wanna feel the sweat/From the steam room and the sauna.”

Sofi Tukker, made up of New York-based duo Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, have released two EPs, an album and several singles since 2016. They’ve landed a handful of hits, including “Best Friend,” “Drinkee” and “Purple Hat.” Recent singles they’ve released include “Emergency” with producers Novak and YAX.X and a collaboration with house duo Gorgon City called “House Arrest.” They also have a growing reputation as a live act, playing a lot of festival sets such as Inside Lands this year.

Icona Pop, made up of Stockholm-based duo Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo, have released three EPs, two albums and several singles since 2011. They’re best known for the major hit “I Love It” featuring Charli XCX, but “Emergency” and “All Night” also reached hit status. “Spa” is the fourth single they’ve put out this year, after “Right Time” with Hayden James, “I Love My Friends (And My Friends Love Me)” with Steve Aoki and Alle Farben and “Feels in My Body.”

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister