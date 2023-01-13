Miley Cyrus Stuns with Self-Empowerment New Single and Video “Flowers”

Home News Gracie Chunes January 13th, 2023 - 12:21 PM

On Friday, January 13, Miley Cyrus released “Flowers,” the lead single from her upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, set to be released on Friday, March 10. The single was accompanied by a music video, which you can watch below.

The music video was created by Cyrus with Stephen Galloway as creative movement director and Jacob Bixenman. The video features Cyrus seemingly living out her endless summer vacation as she goes for a swim and dances around a beautiful home in the sunshine. “Flowers” is a song of self love and courage, with lyrics about doing things for yourself and loving yourself more than anyone else can.

Recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson, Endless Summer Vacation is a love letter to L.A. The album is even rumored to have features such as Harry Styles and Megan Thee Stallion.

Fans can pre-order the album here digitally and physically. The album was have several physical configurations, including an exclusive white vinyl only available at Target. New music often means a tour, so stay tuned to Cyrus’s social media’s for any and all updates.

Stream “Flowers” here.