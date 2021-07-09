Icona Pop & VIZE Get Us Ready for Summer with New Song “Off Of My Mind”

Home News Ellie Lin July 9th, 2021 - 12:55 PM

Swedish duo Icona Pop has teamed up with the German DJ duo VIZE to release a new electro pop song called “Off Of My Mind.” The song was released July 9 via RECORD COMPANY TEN and Ultra Music. Icona Pop has also announced that they’re beginning work on a new album. The duo hasn’t released an album since their 2013 This is… Icona Pop.

The song is bright and poppy with a thrumming bass line. The song starts pretty slowly but builds well, with catchy vocals and satisfying beat drops. The song is a classic dance tune, and the vocals are catchy and match the energy of the track well.



Though the song is a collaboration between VIZE and Icona Pop, the duos apparently never met in person, according to VIZE’s statement in a press release. “It was a pleasure to work on this song together with the girls from Icona Pop. Even though we unfortunately did not have the chance to meet in person, we simply cannot wait to play this on stage. It has such a unique vibe and the vocals are so on point. We are really happy that this track finally ‘sees the light,’” they said.

“We are always so excited to release new music, especially in these times. We have been locked in the studio working on a new album for what feels like forever! We’re so happy to work with VIZE on this and can’t wait to start playing live again and to share all of our new music,” said Icona Pop in a press release on the song.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna