Icona Pop Team Up With Ultra Naté For New Track “You’re Free”

Iconic pop star duo that brought fans hits such as “Emergency” and the song fans cannot forget about “I Love It”, Icona Pop are back and better than ever as they collaborate with the classic singer, songwriter, and producer Ultra Naté. The new track, “You’re Free” is a tribute and a reimagining of Naté’s classic song “Free”, which is now on it’s 25th anniversary.

The duo had more to say on the new team, “We’ve always loved Ultra Naté’s original “Free,” and used to play it in the clubs as DJ’s in Stockholm, even before we started Icona Pop! It is the ultimate expression of what we want Icona Pop to represent; freedom to be whoever you want to be, live life to the fullest, and have fun. At first it was intimidating when we started to play around with the idea of making a new version, but it felt natural and really came together when Ultra Naté said she wanted to collaborate on our version, We are beyond honored. Ultra Naté is such a legend and this song is a classic. We hope that we have done it justice”

No one can quite know how Icona Pop does it, but they made a track very faithful to the original, and yet so different. The track starts off with Naté’s classic chorus, “You’re free to do what you want to do”, while bringing Icona Pop’s original, catchy verses. The beats are faster and harder for a whole new generation to enjoy. Naté’s iconic voice swings by throughout the song, mixing new pop and nostalgia all in one.

-Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna