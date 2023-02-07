Paramore Debut New Song “Running Out Of Time” At Album-Release Party

Home News Cait Stoddard February 7th, 2023 - 7:46 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to stereogum.com on Friday rock band Paramore will release their album This Is Why, which is the band’s long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s After Laughter. Paramore have played tons of live shows over the past few months and they have more upcoming performances including an arena tour with Bloc Party and Foals, opening dates on some of Taylor Swift’s stadium shows and a bunch of festivals. However last night was a bit different because Paramore played at the album-release show for This Is Why at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Paramore started last night’s show with performing “This Is Why,” which is the title track from their new album. Toward the end of the performance, the band played the new song “Running Out Of Time.” Based from the footages, Paramore performed in full-on pop mode, rocked the venue with a disco-adjacent thump and brought catchy melodies.

Also during last night’s performance Paramore played the singles, “C’est Comme Ça” and “The News,” live for the first time.

during middle of the set lead singer Hayley Williams also did an solo-acoustic segment where she performed the song “In The Mourning” before playing Fleetwood Mac’s smash hit “Landslide.” Based from the video the audience seemed to enjoy Williams’s cover of “Landslide” because they are singing along.

For the second solo acoustic number, Williams also covered the late Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).” Paramore played the song the first time the band played at Ryman Auditorium in 2010.

Setlist

01 “This Is Why”

02 “C’est Comme Ca” (live debut)

03 “That’s What You Get”

04 “Decode”

05 “Pool”

06 “Hard Times”

07 “Still Into You”

08 “Rose-Colored Boy (with a bit of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”)

09 “Brick By Boring Brick”

10 “I Caught Myself”

11 “In The Mourning” (Hayley Williams acoustic, first time since 2014, with a bit of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide”)

12 “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man) “(Loretta Lynn cover, Hayley Williams acoustic, first time since 2010)

13 “Boogie Juice”

14 “Told You So”

15 “The News” (live debut)

16 “Ain’t It Fun”

//////

17 “Caught In The Middle”

18 “Running Out Of Time (live debut)

19 “Misery Business” (with a bit of Cardi B’s “WAP”)