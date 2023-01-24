Coheed and Cambria Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour With Deafheaven

Home News Cait Stoddard January 24th, 2023 - 6:56 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to consequence.net today progressive rock band Coheed and Cambria have announced a Co- Headlining North American tour with metal band Deafheaven. The Neverender: No World for a Waking Mind Tour will have Coheed and Cambria performing their 2007 album Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume Two: No World for Tomorrow in its entirety.

The first part of the tour starts on April 28 in Norfolk, Virginia and ends on May 20 in Atlanta. Both bands will appear at Florida’s Welcome to Rockville festival on May 21 then followed by three shows in late May which Coheed and Cambria will be opening for Incubus. The second leg starts on September 6th in Charlotte and finishes on October 7 in Los Angeles.

With performing No World for Tomorrow in full, Coheed and Cambria will also be playing a number of songs from their album Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind. Also following the second part of the tour Coheed and Cambria will sail on their previously announced S.S. Neverender cruise in late October. As for Deafheaven they will be touring in support of their latest album Infinite Granite.

Tickets go on sale to the general public the Friday through Ticketmaster. Also the Live Nation pre-sale will start this Thursday at 10 am local time by using the code SOUND. Fans can also pick up the tickets through StubHub.

The Neverender: No World for a Waking Mind Tour Dates

4/28 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

4/30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

5/01 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

5/03 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

5/04 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

5/05 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

5/07 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

5/09 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

5/10 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

5/12 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion Ballroom

5/14 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

5/15 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

5/17 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s

5/18 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

5/20 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

5/21 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville *

5/23 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^

5/24 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium ^

5/26 – Rogers, AR – Arkansas Music Pavilion ^

6/15-18 – Clisson, FR – Hellfest *

9/06 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

9/09 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

9/10 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

9/11 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

9/13 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral

9/15 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

9/16 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

9/18 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

9/19 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater

9/23 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

9/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

9/26 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Boise

9/27 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma

9/29 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane

9/30 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

10/2 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

10/3 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

10/4 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

10/7 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

10/23-27 – Miami, FL – S.S. Neverender *

* = festival date

^ = w/ Incubus, no Deafheaven