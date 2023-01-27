Dave Navarro to Sit Out More Jane’s Addiction Shows; Josh Klinghoffer to Replace Him

Home News Gracie Chunes January 27th, 2023 - 12:32 PM

Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro was forced to sit out the band’s fall 2022 tour dates with Smashing Pumpkins due to long lasting COVID symptoms that have lasted over a year now. This setback has resulted in the replacement of Jane’s Addiction at festivals like Welcome to Rockville and Lollapalooza.

Troy Van Leeuwen filled in for Navarro on the Smashing Pumpkins dates and will be replaced by Josh Klinghoffer on West Coast US dates and Lollapalooza Argentina, Brazil and Chile this year. “As a band we are in a great place, writing new music, and the bond is tighter than ever. We all hope Dave can be out playing with us; when he feels healthy and ready. For the near future, our brother Josh Klinghoffer will jump in for the upcoming shows on the West Coast, South America and some additional international shows to be announced soon. We want to thank you for being there with us over these thirty some odd years. You know, we’re going to keep throwing down for you,” the band released in a statement. (Brooklyn Vegan)

Jane’s Addiction current 2023 tour dates are as follows:

3/5 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater

3/7 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

3/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium

3/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

3/12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

3/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

3/19 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

3/25 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil

