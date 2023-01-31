Smashing Pumpkins Surprises with Second Act of the 33-Song Rock Opera ATUM

Home News Cait Stoddard January 31st, 2023 - 3:21 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

According to stereogum.com last year Smashing Pumpkins announced the release of the album, ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts and last November the band shared the first act. Shortly after sharing the the first act to the world Smashing Pumpkin released their single “Beguiled” which appears on ATUM Act 2. Other than releasing the second act, the band has dropped other 10 new tracks today as well.

During an interview with Apple Music lead singer Billy Corgan describes the what inspired the band to create ATUM Act Two.

“When I made Cyr, it was like, ‘Okay, let’s do what we used to do,’ which is do a real deep dive and see what we come up with and I was very focused at that time on … not leaning on what we were known for but trying to find something new to say.”

Corgan continues with “Then after I found something new to say on Cyr, then it made sense to me to put the two pieces of what we’re known for, and then what we found in recent times together, and that’s where ATUM comes out of. It’s hard to explain, but the band always did well combining guitar rock with whatever we were on about at any given time.”

Following the release of ATUM Act 2, Smashing Pumpkins will be headlining Mexico City’s inaugural The World Is a Vampire Festival in March as well as Napa Valley’s BottleRock in May.