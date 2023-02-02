Judas Priest Shares Update After Canceled Ozzy Osbourne Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard February 2nd, 2023 - 3:55 PM

According to nme.com metal band Judas Priest have shared an update after artist Ozzy Osbourne revealed he could no longer perform live due to the recovery from an accident. In response to the singer’s statement Judas Priest went on Twitter earlier today to express their love and gratitude toward Osbourne while reassuring their loyal fans with future updates on upcoming tours.

Ozzy We send all our love and support for Ozzy and thank our fans in the UK and Ireland especially for your loyalty by standing with us…..

Right now we’re looking at feasible opportunities to see each other again soon and will post update’s accordingly Love Judas Priest pic.twitter.com/RXrDD8xjLN — Judas Priest (@judaspriest) February 2, 2023

Judas Priest‘s Twitter statement follows the announcement Osbourne released earlier this week regarding the health issues he has been facing since surgery.

“As you may know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know.”

The No More Tours 2 UK and European shows were pushed back a number of times due to the Osbourne‘s health issues and the pandemic, before being rescheduled for this year. The rocker was scheduled to perform live in Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, London and Birmingham across May and June.