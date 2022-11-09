Ozzy Osbourne Wants to Work With Tony Iommi Again but Not in Black Sabbath

Home News Karan Singh November 9th, 2022 - 2:14 PM

Metal legend and disruptor Ozzy Osbourne has expressed an interest in working with former bandmate Tony Iommi, but not as Black Sabbath. The two founded the band in 1969 and worked alongside one another (on and off) as partners till 2017, but have continued to collaborate even after that. Most recently, Iommi played on Osbourne’s recent solo album, Patient Number 9.

During an interview on Sirius XM’s Ozzy Speaks series, the singer was asked about the prospects of him working alongside Iommi as a part of Black Sabbath.

“No, not more Black Sabbath,” he responded. “But I wouldn’t say no to do some more with Tony. Black Sabbath is a completely different music to what I’m into now.”

When asked if Sabbath is done for good, Osbourne replied, “Well, it’s kind of, like, how many times do you wanna do the same … it’s the same format, you know? It was very successful for a lot of years, and people wanted to see us. I did that farewell tour. And the only thing about that which was sad [was that original Sabbath drummer] Bill Ward wasn’t there.”

“But I’ve spoken to Bill since. He’s all right,” he continued. “I would work with any of them individually. But as Black Sabbath, I think it’s [over]. We couldn’t really beat what we’ve already done.” (NME)